Four-Star DB Sherrod Covil On Michigan Re-Offering, Mike Macdonald, More
Sherrod Covil was planning to trim his lengthy offer list this winter.
However, the four-star 2022 safety out of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith has pumped the brakes a bit on his recruitment as more schools have gotten involved. Still, Covil reiterated that a cut is in fact coming soon.
“I still haven’t narrowed it down, but I do plan to do it mid-season,” Covil said. “Our first game is Feb. 26. I just want to make sure that I give schools a chance to offer me before I drop my top six or seven. I plan to commit on May 2, but that’s tentative.”
Michigan extended a scholarship to Covil last year, and the Wolverines were considered frontrunners in his recruitment. Contact between the two sides dipped during a rocky season, and Michigan went on to make major staff changes.
Now, U-M is back in contact and very much in play in Covil’s recruitment.
