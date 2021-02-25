Sherrod Covil was planning to trim his lengthy offer list this winter.

However, the four-star 2022 safety out of Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith has pumped the brakes a bit on his recruitment as more schools have gotten involved. Still, Covil reiterated that a cut is in fact coming soon.

“I still haven’t narrowed it down, but I do plan to do it mid-season,” Covil said. “Our first game is Feb. 26. I just want to make sure that I give schools a chance to offer me before I drop my top six or seven. I plan to commit on May 2, but that’s tentative.”