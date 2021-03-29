"First, I would like to thank Michigan football and Maurice Linguist for the opportunity," Groves posted on social media. "With that being said, I will be 100 percent opening my recruitment back up."

Four-star 2022 Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson athlete Taylor Groves backed out of his verbal commitment to Michigan on Monday night.

Groves' decision to back out of his pledge comes just a little more than a month after initially siding with the Wolverines.

Groves committed to Michigan in early February over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and a number of other major programs.

Groves is listed as a wide receiver on Rivals, but the Wolverines recruiting him strictly as a safety.

With Groves out of the picture, Michigan has two commits in the secondary in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star safety Kody Jones. Both are solid and will make official visits to U-M in June.