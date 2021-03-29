Four-Star DB Taylor Groves Decommits From Michigan
Michigan has lost a key piece to the puzzle.
Four-star 2022 Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson athlete Taylor Groves backed out of his verbal commitment to Michigan on Monday night.
"First, I would like to thank Michigan football and Maurice Linguist for the opportunity," Groves posted on social media. "With that being said, I will be 100 percent opening my recruitment back up."
Groves' decision to back out of his pledge comes just a little more than a month after initially siding with the Wolverines.
Groves committed to Michigan in early February over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, LSU, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and a number of other major programs.
Groves is listed as a wide receiver on Rivals, but the Wolverines recruiting him strictly as a safety.
With Groves out of the picture, Michigan has two commits in the secondary in five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star safety Kody Jones. Both are solid and will make official visits to U-M in June.
Groves is the fourth 2022 recruit to decommit from Michigan, following Rivals100 defensive back Myles Rowser, Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin and most recently Rivals250 defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren.
Michigan is down to six total verbal commits in its 2022 recruiting class — the aforementioned Johnson and Jones, three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles and three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
Despite Groves' decommitment, Michigan still has a Top 15 class for next cycle with eight months to go before the early signing period.
At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Groves is ranked as the No. 46 wide receiver nationally and No. 14 overall prospect in the state of
