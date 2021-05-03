 Four-Star DE Beau Atkinson On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Zoom With Jim Harbaugh
Four-Star DE Beau Atkinson On Michigan, Zoom With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Beau Atkinson is preparing for a busy summer.

The four-star defensive end out of Raleigh (N.C.) Lewisville Road is kicking off the month of June with an unofficial visit to Miami. He will then camp with Clemson and take official visits to both Michigan and Virginia.

With recruiting heating up now that the dead period is officially coming to an end, Atkinson wants to take a true national approach and give schools an equal opportunity to land him.

“I’m trying to keep everything as open as possible,” Atkinson said. “But the schools that are probably reaching out the most to me are Michigan, Virginia, Miami, Cal and Stanford. It’s really all over the place.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Atkinson a little more than a month ago and immediately made a strong impression on him.

Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive analyst Ryan Osborn made an all-out push as soon as they extended the scholarship and were able to secure an official visit.

