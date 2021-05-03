“I’m trying to keep everything as open as possible,” Atkinson said. “But the schools that are probably reaching out the most to me are Michigan, Virginia, Miami, Cal and Stanford. It’s really all over the place.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Atkinson a little more than a month ago and immediately made a strong impression on him.

Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and new defensive analyst Ryan Osborn made an all-out push as soon as they extended the scholarship and were able to secure an official visit.