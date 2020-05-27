Four-Star DE KeChaun Bennett Commits To Michigan
Michigan got some nice late night news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.
Four-star Suffield (Conn.) Academy defensive end KeChaun Bennett gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge, adding to their Top 5 recruiting class nationally.
Bennett committed to Michigan over offers from Cal, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
Bennett was high on Michigan early on in the process, but there was some uncertainty on where he stood on the board.
However, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and company made a strong push this week and secured his commitment. Bennett can be a pass rusher off the edge but has the versatility to play multiple positions.
Bennett had a big season at Suffield Academy last season and could be in line for a rankings bump if he has a strong senior campaign.
Oh my God... Kechaun Bennett (@kechaun1) is a beast 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/xHR3y9fQck— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 12, 2019
Michigan now has 16 commits in its 2021 recruiting class, which ranks fifth nationally.
Bennett is the third defensive lineman in the class.
At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Bennett is ranked as the No. 12 weak-side defensive end in the country and No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut, per Rivals.com.
---
