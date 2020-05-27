Bennett committed to Michigan over offers from Cal, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Michigan got some nice late night news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.

Bennett was high on Michigan early on in the process, but there was some uncertainty on where he stood on the board.

However, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and company made a strong push this week and secured his commitment. Bennett can be a pass rusher off the edge but has the versatility to play multiple positions.

Bennett had a big season at Suffield Academy last season and could be in line for a rankings bump if he has a strong senior campaign.



