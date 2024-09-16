Four-star DE Luke Wafle discusses Michigan State offer and upcoming visits

Luke Wafle is one of the top recruits in the 2026 class, ranking as the No. 72 overall prospect in the Rivals250. The four-star edge out The Hun School of Princeton also ranks as the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey and the No. 3 weakside defensive end.

With more than 20 total scholarship offers in his recruitment thus far, and counting, Wafle most recently received an offer from Michigan State.

Wafle was offered by MSU's recruiting staff and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa on Sunday. He is intrigued by the Spartans and is looking to learning more about the program led by Jonathan Smith, who is in his first year at the helm.

"I feel great and honored," Wafle said about the Michigan State offer. "MSU has a legendary football program. I know they have some new coaches, so I’m hoping to get to know them more."