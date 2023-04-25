Michigan football gained another commitment in its 2024 class as four-star defensive end Jerod Smith announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Smith chose the Wolverines over several other top schools as he has over 30 offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, among many others.

The commitment of Smith gives defensive line coach Mike Elston and the Wolverines their third defensive lineman of the class, as Smith joins four-star Ted Hammond and three-star Manuel Beigel, another Connecticut native.