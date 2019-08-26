Four-Star DL Elliot Donald Names Michigan A Top School
Michigan is still in the mix for Elliot Donald.
The four-star defensive lineman out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic named Michigan a top school on Monday night.
Texas A&M, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, LSU and Pitt are the other seven schools that survived the cut.
Donald made an unofficial visit to Michigan last November and left campus with an offer in hand.
A return visit to Michigan this fall is a possibility.
Donald is the nephew of NFL superstar Aaron Donald, who graduated from Pitt.
There are currently no FutureCast picks in for Donald.
At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Donald is ranked as the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 78 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
