Michigan is still in the mix for Elliot Donald. The four-star defensive lineman out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic named Michigan a top school on Monday night. Texas A&M, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, LSU and Pitt are the other seven schools that survived the cut.

Pennsylvania defensive lineman Elliott Donald holds a Michigan offer. (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

Donald made an unofficial visit to Michigan last November and left campus with an offer in hand. A return visit to Michigan this fall is a possibility.