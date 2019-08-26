News More News
Four-Star DL Elliot Donald Names Michigan A Top School

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is still in the mix for Elliot Donald.

The four-star defensive lineman out of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic named Michigan a top school on Monday night.

Texas A&M, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Penn State, Ohio State, LSU and Pitt are the other seven schools that survived the cut.

Pennsylvania defensive lineman Elliott Donald holds a Michigan offer. (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)

Donald made an unofficial visit to Michigan last November and left campus with an offer in hand.

A return visit to Michigan this fall is a possibility.

Donald is the nephew of NFL superstar Aaron Donald, who graduated from Pitt.

There are currently no FutureCast picks in for Donald.

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Donald is ranked as the No. 6 defensive tackle and No. 78 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.

