Michigan In Top 3 For Nation's No.1 Center
Michigan is still in the mix for another big-time recruit.
Four-star 2021 Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum named Michigan in his top three along with Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Linthicum made an unofficial visit to Michigan last month for the Big House BBQ event. The Wolverines made a lasting impression on him and are in a prime position to land him.
A return visit to Michigan this fall is a possibility.
Linthicum is one of four centers Michigan has offered in the 2021 recruiting class.
There are currently no FutureCast picks in for Linthicum.
At 6-foot-4, 278 pounds, Linthicum is ranked as the No. 1 center and No. 47 overall prospect in the country, per Rivals.com.
Four-star Pennsylvania defensive lineman Elliot Donald also named Michigan a top school on Monday.
