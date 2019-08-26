Michigan is still in the mix for another big-time recruit. Four-star 2021 Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum named Michigan in his top three along with Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Linthicum made an unofficial visit to Michigan last month for the Big House BBQ event. The Wolverines made a lasting impression on him and are in a prime position to land him. A return visit to Michigan this fall is a possibility.