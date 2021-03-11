The four-star cornerback out of Marietta (Ga.) Walton released a Top 10 of Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pitt and Vanderbilt.

“Everything with recruiting is going well,” Allen said. “I narrowed it down because those are the schools I really want to focus on right now. I want to make a decision by summer.”

Michigan made Allen's list just a couple of weeks after extending an offer.