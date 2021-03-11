Four-Star Georgia DB Marcus Allen On Why Michigan Is A Top School
Marcus Allen recently cut his lengthy offer list.
The four-star cornerback out of Marietta (Ga.) Walton released a Top 10 of Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, Pitt and Vanderbilt.
“Everything with recruiting is going well,” Allen said. “I narrowed it down because those are the schools I really want to focus on right now. I want to make a decision by summer.”
Michigan made Allen's list just a couple of weeks after extending an offer.
The reason? Well, that's simple. New Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist is quickly establishing himself as the ace recruiter on this staff. And Linguist made a huge first impression on Allen.
