Four-Star Hawaii WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is taking his time with the recruiting process.
The four-star wide receiver from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell does have a few visits in mind, but he is in no rush to make a decision.
“Recruiting is going great,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “I’m in the process of planning out my official visit to Notre Dame. I will catch Nebraska in the fall. I still have a lot of work to do and my senior year to finish, so I’m more focused on that than offers.”
Michigan is another school in play for Mokiao-Atimalala.
The Wolverines extended an offer to Mokiao-Atimalala back in November and are working to get him on campus in the near future.
