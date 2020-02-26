News More News
Four-Star Hawaii WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is taking his time with the recruiting process.

The four-star wide receiver from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell does have a few visits in mind, but he is in no rush to make a decision.

“Recruiting is going great,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “I’m in the process of planning out my official visit to Notre Dame. I will catch Nebraska in the fall. I still have a lot of work to do and my senior year to finish, so I’m more focused on that than offers.”

Four-star wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala holds a Michigan offer.
Michigan is another school in play for Mokiao-Atimalala.

The Wolverines extended an offer to Mokiao-Atimalala back in November and are working to get him on campus in the near future.

