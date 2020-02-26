Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is taking his time with the recruiting process.

The four-star wide receiver from Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell does have a few visits in mind, but he is in no rush to make a decision.

“Recruiting is going great,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “I’m in the process of planning out my official visit to Notre Dame. I will catch Nebraska in the fall. I still have a lot of work to do and my senior year to finish, so I’m more focused on that than offers.”