Only a handful of spectators were allowed at the highly anticipated announcement ceremony of Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards.

Among them was four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum, who was elated to see his high school teammate sign with Michigan.

“It’s a blessing to see that type of athlete go to that type of school,” Tatum said. “He’s a great guy. I congratulate him all the time. He made a big move with Michigan. I feel like he’s going to do a great job there.”