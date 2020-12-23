 Four-Star In-State ATH Dillon Tatum On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Donovan Edwards, More
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-23 08:25:49 -0600') }} football Edit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Only a handful of spectators were allowed at the highly anticipated announcement ceremony of Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards.

Among them was four-star 2022 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High athlete Dillon Tatum, who was elated to see his high school teammate sign with Michigan.

“It’s a blessing to see that type of athlete go to that type of school,” Tatum said. “He’s a great guy. I congratulate him all the time. He made a big move with Michigan. I feel like he’s going to do a great job there.”

Michigan has now landed West Bloomfield players in two consecutive years. The Wolverines reeled in linebacker Cornell Wheeler and defensive back Makari Paige last cycle and Edwards this cycle.

Will Tatum make it three years in a row for Michigan?

“I don’t know,” Tatum said with a laugh. “But they will be high on my list. I’m trying to make a Top 10 soon. Michigan will definitely be on there.”

