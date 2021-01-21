Dillon Tatum notched an interception, made key plays on offense and helped lead West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a dramatic double overtime win over Belleville (Mich.) High in the Michigan state semifinals.

Now, the 2022 four-star athlete is ready to accomplish his ultimate goal — winning a state title at Ford Field this weekend.

“It’s a dream come true,” Tatum said. “Now, we just have to come out on top and win this game on Saturday. It was really emotional on the field when we beat Belleville. It was a great game. They’re a great team. Every year, I feel like that should be our state championship. Luckily, we came out on top.”