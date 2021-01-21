Four-Star In-State ATH Dillon Tatum On Michigan, Staff Shakeup
Dillon Tatum notched an interception, made key plays on offense and helped lead West Bloomfield (Mich.) High to a dramatic double overtime win over Belleville (Mich.) High in the Michigan state semifinals.
Now, the 2022 four-star athlete is ready to accomplish his ultimate goal — winning a state title at Ford Field this weekend.
“It’s a dream come true,” Tatum said. “Now, we just have to come out on top and win this game on Saturday. It was really emotional on the field when we beat Belleville. It was a great game. They’re a great team. Every year, I feel like that should be our state championship. Luckily, we came out on top.”
West Bloomfield’s deep run in the playoffs has been aided by 2021 Rivals100 Michigan running back signee Donovan Edwards, who is already enrolled at U-M but has been granted permission to continue playing with his high school team.
Edwards could have easily just forgone the remainder of his senior year. Instead, he came back with a vengeance, scoring three touchdowns in the win over Belleville. Tatum said that’s a testament to who Edwards is a person.
“He’s very committed,” Tatum said. “He really wants to win a state championship. Him coming back is a big piece to winning the whole thing. That’s his character. I told Donovan that I was going to do everything I could to help him win that ring.”
