Four-Star In-State ATH Michael Williams Ready For Michigan Visit

Michael Williams was considered one of the most promising in-state prospects in the 2022 recruiting class before an injury forced him to miss most of his junior year.

Now, the four-star athlete out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High is fully recovered and looking to get things rolling again on the recruiting trail.

“Recovery went really well for me,” Williams said. “I’m getting stronger and faster. I’m just happy that I can come out my senior year and just prove that I can do what I used to do. I’m fully recovered.”