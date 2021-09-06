Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker Goes In-Depth On U-M, Recruiting Process
To say there has been adversity around Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech this year would be an understatement.
The storied program saw head coach Thomas Wilcher bolt for a spot at Michigan State and also mourned the death of three assistant coaches. Still, Cass Tech has rallied and opened the season strong, winning its first two contests.
This year, more than even, Cass Tech is leaning on senior leaders like four-star 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker, who is an anchor on both sides of the ball.
“We had three coaches pass this offseason,” Walker said. “RIP to all of them, and I hope the best for their families. With Coach Wilcher leaving, too, we just feel like we have a lot to prove. It means a lot that we came out and won our first game. We just have to keep it going.”
Along with helping his team navigate through adversity, Walker is also dealing with his recruiting process. Walker, who is ranked as the No. 23 defensive tackle nationally, remains one of the most sought-after recruits in the country this cycle.
Walker currently has a Top 5 of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan and Missouri and is in the process of mapping out his official visits.
