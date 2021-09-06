Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker Goes In-Depth On U-M, Recruiting Process

To say there has been adversity around Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech this year would be an understatement.

The storied program saw head coach Thomas Wilcher bolt for a spot at Michigan State and also mourned the death of three assistant coaches. Still, Cass Tech has rallied and opened the season strong, winning its first two contests.

This year, more than even, Cass Tech is leaning on senior leaders like four-star 2022 defensive tackle Deone Walker, who is an anchor on both sides of the ball.