 Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Relationships, Scheme Fit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker On Michigan, Relationships, Scheme Fit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Deone Walker has blown up on the recruiting trail.

The four-star defensive lineman from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech went from project with potential to dominant force in the trenches almost overnight.

Since the beginning of March, Walker has notched offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and a number of other major programs.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It’s all a blessing,” Walker said. “It was kind of crazy when it first happened. I couldn’t believe it. It feels great to have all these schools liking me. I’ve changed a lot. It was a lot of grinding. I really have to thank Coach (Thomas) Wilcher and my defensive line coach.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Walker early on, offering in July of last year. While contact was on and off for a little while, Michigan has turned up the heat for Walker’s services this offseason.

So where do the Wolverines stand?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9mb3VyLXN0YXItaW4tc3RhdGUtZHQtZGVvbmUtd2Fsa2VyLW9u LW1pY2hpZ2FuLXJlbGF0aW9uc2hpcHMtc2NoZW1lLWZpdCIKICB9KTsKICAo ZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1l bnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdO YW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2Fk aW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdh eXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczov L3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUu aW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3Nj cmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJj aC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaWNo aWdhbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmZvdXItc3Rhci1pbi1zdGF0ZS1k dC1kZW9uZS13YWxrZXItb24tbWljaGlnYW4tcmVsYXRpb25zaGlwcy1zY2hl bWUtZml0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK