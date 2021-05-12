Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker On Michigan, Relationships, Scheme Fit
Deone Walker has blown up on the recruiting trail.
The four-star defensive lineman from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech went from project with potential to dominant force in the trenches almost overnight.
Since the beginning of March, Walker has notched offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and a number of other major programs.
“It’s all a blessing,” Walker said. “It was kind of crazy when it first happened. I couldn’t believe it. It feels great to have all these schools liking me. I’ve changed a lot. It was a lot of grinding. I really have to thank Coach (Thomas) Wilcher and my defensive line coach.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Walker early on, offering in July of last year. While contact was on and off for a little while, Michigan has turned up the heat for Walker’s services this offseason.
So where do the Wolverines stand?
