“It’s all a blessing,” Walker said. “It was kind of crazy when it first happened. I couldn’t believe it. It feels great to have all these schools liking me. I’ve changed a lot. It was a lot of grinding. I really have to thank Coach (Thomas) Wilcher and my defensive line coach.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Walker early on, offering in July of last year. While contact was on and off for a little while, Michigan has turned up the heat for Walker’s services this offseason.

So where do the Wolverines stand?