Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker Recaps Michigan Visit

Michigan hosted a large group of official visitors over the weekend as well as a few key unofficial visitors, including top defensive tackle target Deone Walker.

The four-star prospect out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech made a couple of trips to Michigan earlier this summer. Walker met with the new defensive staff and got in-depth looks at the campus and facilities.

This time around, Walker spent the majority of his time hanging out with Michigan players as well as the other top recruits that made their way to campus.