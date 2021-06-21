Four-Star In-State DT Deone Walker Recaps Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted a large group of official visitors over the weekend as well as a few key unofficial visitors, including top defensive tackle target Deone Walker.
The four-star prospect out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech made a couple of trips to Michigan earlier this summer. Walker met with the new defensive staff and got in-depth looks at the campus and facilities.
This time around, Walker spent the majority of his time hanging out with Michigan players as well as the other top recruits that made their way to campus.
“The biggest highlights for me were just being around the team and getting to hang out with some of the recruits,” Walker said. “I chilled with them and got to see where their minds were at. I was mostly with Will (Johnson), Mario (Eugenio), Walter (Nolen), D’Arco (Perkins-McAllister) and Kody (Jones). It was really cool. We mostly just talked and hung out.”
Walker has grown especially close to Rivals250 Tampa (Fla.) Gaither defensive lineman Mario Eugenio, who is set to make a decision July 5 and was also on campus this weekend.
Walker and Eugenio first met at a camp in Florida last December and have talked about teaming up together at the next level. Michigan is an obvious mutual option.
