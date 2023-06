Belleville four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley announced his verbal pledge to Michigan on Wednesday night at his high school.

The in-state prospect has been a regular visitor to Ann Arbor throughout his recruiting process, who has built a strong relationship with linebackers coach Chris Partridge and other members of the staff.

He took an official visit to Ann Arbor the weekend of June 16 after taking an OV to East Lansing to see Michigan State on June 9.

This past weekend, Beasley took his final official visit to Missouri before ultimately making his decision, with the Wolverines winning out in the end.

With Beasley's commitment, the Wolverines are now up to 24 total verbal pledges in their 2024 class. He joins Mason Curtis, Cole Sullivan and Zach Ludwig as part of the linebacker group for Michigan's class.