Four-star LB Semaj Bridgeman commits to Michigan

After losing out on the highest rated prospect in its 2023 recruitment, Michigan found its replacement at linebacker in a matter of days.

For the Wolverines to have Raylen Wilson decommit in search of another opportunity in the SEC, as well as endure the criticism that pertained to their recruiting efforts for this cycle immediately afterwards, a strong consolidation arrived at the perfect time.

On Friday, Semaj Bridgeman, a native of Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute, announced his commitment to Michigan, two weeks after his scheduled official visit in Ann Arbor. Bridgeman closed out the month of June with an officials to Georgia, South Carolina, and Rutgers last week.

"I got to see the plan (Michigan) had for me on the field and academically," Bridgeman told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman. "My mom really loved the program and the relationships we have with the coaches."

The four-star linebacker also chose the Big Ten Champions over Michigan State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, and Texas A&M.

Bridgeman is the seventh verbal commit of the 2023 class, becoming the third in a month's span to join the fray at Michigan following Deakon Tonielli's decision on June 19 and Fredrick Moore announcing earlier today. Bridgeman is the fifth four-starr prospect within the group alongside Moore, Semaj Morgan, Cole Cabana, and Benjamin Hall.

Leading up to Friday, the 2023 class for the Wolverines were 61st nationally by Rivals.com, the second lowest in the Big Ten behind only Indiana. Central Michigan and Western Michigan were both ranked higher than their in-state counterpart. Now, Michigan sits 48th in the country with a 3.5-star average rating.

Bridgeman's main contacts throughout his recruiting process were George Helow and Grant Newsome.

"Michigan made the cut because we had a practice one day and coach Helow, the linebackers coach, had come out to see me and he really liked what he saw." Bridgeman also told Friedman. "Ever since that day, we've been in communication daily. Him and coach Newsome have been communicating with me."

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Bridgeman is the No. 7 ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania and No. 12 overall linebacker in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals.com.