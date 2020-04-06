News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 13:51:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star LB Tyler Martin Talks Call With Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hard at work during the dead period and had a video chat with one of Michigan's top 2022 recruiting targets in four-star Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N linebacker Tyler Martin.

The elite underclassman was supposed to visit Michigan this spring, but the abrupt dead period put a stop to that. Still, Martin remains high on the Wolverines and had a productive call with Harbaugh.

New England linebacker Tyler Martin holds a Michigan offer
New England linebacker Tyler Martin holds a Michigan offer

The Wolverine's EJ Holland recently caught up with Martin to get his thoughts on Michigan, his conversation with Harbaugh and more.

Read the full Q&A below.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}