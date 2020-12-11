Four-Star Michigan DE Pledge Kechaun Bennett Updates Commitment Status
Kechaun Bennett is not an early enrollee, but he still plans on signing with Michigan during the early period next week.
Despite a less than ideal season and rumors about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the four-star defensive end out of Suffield (Conn.) Academy feels confident in his decision. In fact, he had some schools calling his phone late but respectfully brushed them off.
“I’m signing early because I feel like Michigan is the right school to go to,” Bennett said. “They’ve been applying pressure since the jump. I’m getting further along in my senior year, and I want to focus on college. Michigan just feels like the best fit, so I might as well just sign. Notre Dame tried to flip me and so did Penn State. I just told them I’m 100 percent with Michigan.”
Bennett committed to Michigan over offers from Boston College, Cal, Miami, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and a handful of other major programs back in May.
At the time, Michigan was on a roll on the recruiting trail and everything seemed completely stable. Obviously, a lot has changed since then. So why have the ramifications of this season had no impact on Bennett?
