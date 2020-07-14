Gi’Bran Payne may be an underclassman, but he is already starting to narrow things down in his recruiting process.

The four-star 2022 running back out of Cincinnati (Ohio) De La Salle cut his lengthy offer list in half and released a Top 10 on July 4 weekend.

“My head coach told me it was time to cut it down, so I listened,” Payne said. “Overall, it’s slowing down a little bit. This past week, I talked to Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan. Things should really pick up more soon.”