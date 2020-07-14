 Four-Star Ohio RB Gi'Bran Payne On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Four-Star Ohio RB Gi'Bran Payne On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

Gi’Bran Payne may be an underclassman, but he is already starting to narrow things down in his recruiting process.

The four-star 2022 running back out of Cincinnati (Ohio) De La Salle cut his lengthy offer list in half and released a Top 10 on July 4 weekend.

“My head coach told me it was time to cut it down, so I listened,” Payne said. “Overall, it’s slowing down a little bit. This past week, I talked to Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan. Things should really pick up more soon.”

Ohio running back G'Bran Payne holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and Wisconsin were the 10 schools that survived the cut.

Michigan offered Payne in late February and has been recruiting him hard ever since. In fact, Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has been in constant contact with the talented ball carrier.

{{ article.author_name }}