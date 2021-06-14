Four-Star OL Amir Herring On Working With Sherrone Moore, Michigan Visit
Amir Herring never shies away from competition.
The four-star 2023 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman is already one of the top overall prospects in the Midwest next cycle, but he’s spending as much time on the camp circuit as possible this summer.
Herring has already performed in front of Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore twice over the last two weeks. The in-state product impressed at U-M’s satellite camp in Big Rapids and also dominated at U-M’s on-campus camp on Sunday.
“It was good competition,” Herring said. “It’s just getting me ready for the offseason. Coach Moore talked to me about some technique. That’s what I really like about Coach Moore. He’s a big technique guy.”
Herring originally received an offer from former Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, but he is quickly building up a relationship with Moore, who is making him an early priority.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news