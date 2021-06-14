Four-Star OL Amir Herring On Working With Sherrone Moore, Michigan Visit

Amir Herring never shies away from competition.

The four-star 2023 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High offensive lineman is already one of the top overall prospects in the Midwest next cycle, but he’s spending as much time on the camp circuit as possible this summer.

Herring has already performed in front of Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore twice over the last two weeks. The in-state product impressed at U-M’s satellite camp in Big Rapids and also dominated at U-M’s on-campus camp on Sunday.