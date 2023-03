Michigan football has gained its second commitment in the 2024 class in as many days, as four-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck (Lakewood, Ohio) announced his pledge to the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Roebuck's commitment comes off the heels of fellow Ohio native and four-star running back when Jordan Marshall announced his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday evening.

Michigan extended an offer to Roebuck in January of 2022. After taking numerous visits to Ann Arbor since that point, Michigan had been the favorite to land the 6-foot-7, 320-pound prospect for some time, and Roebuck made it official on Wednesday.

Roebuck has established a strong relationship with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore throughout his recruiting process.

With Roebuck's commitment, he becomes the 9th verbal pledge of the Wolverines' 2024 class and the second offensive lineman, joining another fellow Ohio native in four-star Luke Hamilton.