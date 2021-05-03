“Recruiting is going well,” Hood said. “I recently got an offer from Miami. A lot of schools are starting to look at me more, so it’s definitely going good. So far, I have official visits scheduled to Auburn and Georgia. I’m just trying to get a feel for the environment and see if it’s somewhere I could be successful at.”

Hood added that Michigan, Miami, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss are in the running for his final official visits as he looks to narrow things down to a final group of four on his birthday, June 10.

Michigan just jumped in the mix with a scholarship a few weeks ago and immediately caught his attention.