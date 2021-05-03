 Four-Star OL Jacob Hood Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
football

Four-Star OL Jacob Hood Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
Jacob Hood is a massive prospect.

At 6-foot-8, 330 pounds, Hood is a towering offensive tackle that loves to maul opposing defensive linemen. So, it’s no surprise the four-star prospect from Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro is a wanted man on the recruiting trail.

Hood holds double digit offers and is in the process of mapping out his summer official visits.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“Recruiting is going well,” Hood said. “I recently got an offer from Miami. A lot of schools are starting to look at me more, so it’s definitely going good. So far, I have official visits scheduled to Auburn and Georgia. I’m just trying to get a feel for the environment and see if it’s somewhere I could be successful at.”

Hood added that Michigan, Miami, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss are in the running for his final official visits as he looks to narrow things down to a final group of four on his birthday, June 10.

Michigan just jumped in the mix with a scholarship a few weeks ago and immediately caught his attention.

