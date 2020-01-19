Four-Star OL Jeffrey Persi On Signing with Michigan, Future Of Program
Jeffrey Persi closed the chapter on his high school football career by taking part in the International Bowl last week.
The four-star offensive tackle from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra helped Team USA notch a blowout victory over Team Panama.
For Persi, it was a unique opportunity to represent his country and bond with future teammate Matt Hibner.
“It’s an honor to represent my country,” Persi said. “It’s really cool. Matt and I had a chance to bond over this week. We’re just getting to know each other. He’s a great guy. He’s kind of reserved, but he’s a great athlete.”
