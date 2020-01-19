News More News
2020-01-19

Four-Star OL Jeffrey Persi On Signing with Michigan, Future Of Program

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Jeffrey Persi closed the chapter on his high school football career by taking part in the International Bowl last week.

The four-star offensive tackle from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra helped Team USA notch a blowout victory over Team Panama.

California offensive lineman Jeffrey Persi signed with Michigan last month.

For Persi, it was a unique opportunity to represent his country and bond with future teammate Matt Hibner.

“It’s an honor to represent my country,” Persi said. “It’s really cool. Matt and I had a chance to bond over this week. We’re just getting to know each other. He’s a great guy. He’s kind of reserved, but he’s a great athlete.”


