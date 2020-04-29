Four-Star OL Josh Conerly Talks Michigan Offer
The Pacific Northwest is producing more and more high-end talent.
Michigan has started to dip its toes in the region and recently extended an offer to one of the best in the 2022 recruiting class in four-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly.
The Seattle (Wash.) Rainer Beach product was fired up about his new scholarship from the Wolverines.
“I’m super excited,” Conerly said. “That’s a big offer, especially where I’m from. A lot of people don’t get Big Ten offers out here unless you’re a top guy. It was pretty unexpected. I’m just glad that I can get offers like that.”
Conerly actually got in contact with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner during the NFL Draft. Warinner and the Wolverines, of course, had four offensive linemen drafted.
Conerly called that ‘impressive’ and added that Warinner made a strong first impression on him.
