Four-Star QB Justyn Martin Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Justyn Martin is back on the market. The four-star 2022 quarterback out of Inglewood (Calif.) High committed to Cal back in January. However, Martin continued to make visits and eventually backed out of his verbal pledge to the Bears last month. Now, Martin is weighing a handful of other options. “I went on my official visit to Ole Miss, and it kind of opened my eyes as far as what I could see in college football,” Martin said. “I realized that I could see these teams in person and coaches in person and take all my visits. I want to take this process more seriously. I’m looking at Ole Miss, Michigan, UCLA and USC.”

Michigan hosted Martin for an unofficial visit this summer, and the Wolverines continued to stay in contact despite receiving a verbal commitment from three-star signal-caller Jayden Denegal. With his recruitment now open, Michigan is back in contention. “Michigan has been talking to me for a long time,” Martin said. “They’ve been in consistent contact since I was committed to Cal. Coach (Matt) Weiss talks to me all the time. Courtney Morgan talks to me and my high school coaches a lot. Jim Harbaugh is a legend. He loves his players, and he’s a former quarterback. I love that.” The aforementioned Courtney Morgan, Michigan’s new Director of Player Personnel, is a Los Angeles native and has connected well to Martin and those around him. “He has a lot of connections out here,” Martin said. “He relates to a lot of us in so many different ways. He grew up with my coaches and is close friends with my uncle. It’s really crazy to know that somebody from LA is succeeding at Michigan. It’s really great to have that support system out there.”