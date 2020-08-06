Four-Star QB Steven Angeli Talks Michigan, Recruiting Process
Michigan has had its 2021 quarterback commit locked in for a while in Rivals100 signal-caller JJ McCarthy.
That has allowed the Wolverines to closely evaluate several potential options at the position for next cycle, including four-star prospect Steven Angeli out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic.
Angeli holds double digit offers and is staying busy with recruiting during the dead period.
“It’s been going great,” Angeli said. “I’ve been building a lot of great relationships and hearing from a lot of great coaches. I’m just trying to stay active with them on the phone. I’m not close to narrowing down my list because I haven’t been able to get out to schools with the dead period.”
Along with Michigan, Angeli has scholarships in hand from Boston College, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers and others.
Angeli said he has high interest in Michigan early on and would love to make a visit after the dead period.
