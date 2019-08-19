Donovan Edwards spent some of his summer familiarizing himself with schools far away from home.

The four-star 2021 West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back made unofficial visits to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU, which gave him some new perspective on his recruiting process.

“It was great just being down there checking out other schools,” Edwards said. “With me being in the Midwest, I’m always checking out Big 10 schools. But it was really cool checking out some of the down South schools like Alabama.”

