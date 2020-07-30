 Four-Star RB George Pettaway Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star RB George Pettaway Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

George Pettaway is establishing himself as one of the premier underclassmen running backs in the country.

The four-star 2022 prospect from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Academy has already surpassed the 20-offer mark and is consistently in contact with top programs from coast to coast.

Virginia running back George Pettaway holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from JIm Harbaugh.
Virginia running back George Pettaway holds a Michigan offer.

“Recruiting is going well,” Pettaway said. “I’m up to 23 offers. It’s been great. I’ve been racking them up. But I can’t focus on that. I have to get better as a player, person and student. I’ve been talking recently to Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina, Texas A&M and a lot of schools.”

Michigan is one of Pettaway’s most recent offers. The Wolverines jumped in the mix for his services a little more than a week ago.

And Pettaway is excited about the new opportunity.

