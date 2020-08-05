Nicholas Singleton has established himself as one of the premier 2022 running backs in the country.

The four-star prospect out of Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin is quickly approaching 30 offers and has been hearing from top programs on a weekly basis throughout the dead period.

“Recruiting has been good,” Singleton said. “It slowed down during the quarantine. I started picking up a lot of offers. Right now, I’ve been talking the most to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and some others.”