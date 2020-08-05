Four-Star RB Nicholas Singleton Shares Thoughts On Michigan, Recruiting
Nicholas Singleton has established himself as one of the premier 2022 running backs in the country.
The four-star prospect out of Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin is quickly approaching 30 offers and has been hearing from top programs on a weekly basis throughout the dead period.
“Recruiting has been good,” Singleton said. “It slowed down during the quarantine. I started picking up a lot of offers. Right now, I’ve been talking the most to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern and some others.”
Singleton has also been in contact with Michigan.
The Wolverines put an offer on the table for Singleton in late January when he made his way to campus for an unofficial visit. Since then, U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has been keeping tabs on the talented ball carrier.
