Michigan football gained its fourth verbal commit to its class of 2025 as four-star TE Eli Owens (Alcoa, TN.) announced his intentions to become a Wolverine on Thursday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter).

Owens has become a regular visitor to Ann Arbor and was most recently at Michigan for the Purdue and OSU games in November.

Throughout his recruiting process, Owens has built a strong relationship with tight ends coach Grant Newsome and other members of the staff.

Owens holds additional offers from Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Michigan State and others.

He is the No. 209 ranked prospect in the class of 2025, the 7th-best in his state, and the 6th-ranked tight end.

Owens is the first tight end to commit to the Wolverines’ class in the 2025 cycle.



