High school football season opened across America over the weekend.

Ravenwood, one of the best teams in Tennessee, pounded Centennial, 49-21, to kick off the year. Four-star 2021 tight end Jake Briningstool was glad to be back on the field and played a key role in helping his team earn the victory.

“It feels great,” Briningstool said. “There was a lot of talk and publicity about our team. It was fun to come out and show everyone what we can actually do. Our team goal is to win state and get a ring.”