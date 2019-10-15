Louis Hansen is one of the most sought after tight ends in the country.

The four-star 2021 prospect from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s holds close to 20 offers and is constantly receiving calls and texts from college coaches at premier programs.

However, Hansen isn’t worried about recruiting too much at this point in the process. A two-way star for St. Sebastian’s, Hansen is focused on helping him team win in the toughest league in New England.