{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 16:43:37 -0500') }}

Four-Star TE Louis Hansen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Louis Hansen is one of the most sought after tight ends in the country.

The four-star 2021 prospect from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s holds close to 20 offers and is constantly receiving calls and texts from college coaches at premier programs.

However, Hansen isn’t worried about recruiting too much at this point in the process. A two-way star for St. Sebastian’s, Hansen is focused on helping him team win in the toughest league in New England.

Massachusetts tight end Louis Hansen will visit Michigan next month.
Massachusetts tight end Louis Hansen will visit Michigan next month.

“It’s been difficult (balancing recruiting and football),” Hansen said. “But my season comes first. I have a commitment to my teammates and coaches, so if it’s a decision between recruiting and my team, it’s definitely my team. In my free time, I definitely try to explore my recruiting options.”

Hansen visited Michigan over the summer for the annual The Big House BBQ and notched an offer from the Wolverines before leaving campus.

