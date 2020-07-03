Armani Winfield is one of the top recruits in the nation.

The four-star 2022 wide receiver from Lewisville (Texas) High holds more than 30 offers and has been quite busy during the dead period.

“Recruiting has sped up during the offseason because of the pandemic,” Winfield said. “So what else can you do other than recruit kids? After the dead period, I want to make some visits and see schools like LSU, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma.”