Evan Stewart has stayed busy this offseason.

The four-star 2022 wide receiver from Frisco (Texas) Liberty trains with former NFL wide receiver Margin Hooks at least a few times a week and does his best to stay in contact with college coaches.

“I’m just taking it all in right now,” Stewart said. “I’m not really trying to rush into anything. I’m just trying to find the perfect fit for me. I’ve talked to Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss here recently.”