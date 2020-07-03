 Four-Star Texas WR Evan Stewart Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Four-Star Texas WR Evan Stewart Excited About Recent Michigan Offer

Evan Stewart has stayed busy this offseason.

The four-star 2022 wide receiver from Frisco (Texas) Liberty trains with former NFL wide receiver Margin Hooks at least a few times a week and does his best to stay in contact with college coaches.

“I’m just taking it all in right now,” Stewart said. “I’m not really trying to rush into anything. I’m just trying to find the perfect fit for me. I’ve talked to Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss here recently.”

Texas wide receiver Evan Stewart holds a Michigan offer.
One of the most recruited pass catchers in the country, Stewart has offers from the programs mentioned above as well as schools like Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Penn State

Michigan jumped in the mix with an offer of its own in mid-May, and Stewart was thrilled about the new opportunity.

