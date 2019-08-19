Latrell Neville found a new home this offseason.

The four-star 2021 wide receiver announced his transferred from Fort Bend (Texas) Willowridge to Fort Bend (Texas) Hightower in July. The move means Neville will be facing better competition as Hightower is in a higher classification.

With fall camp in full swing, Neville is very much happy with the move.

“I’m fitting in really well,” Neville said. “It’s a really physical team. I’m a really physical player. I’m practicing against the No. 1 defense in our district, so imagine some dudes fighting in the street with sledgehammers. I love it.”

