The Final Word: 3 thoughts from Michigan's win over USC
Three final thoughts from Michigan's 27-24 win over USC.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan rises to No. 12 in latest AP Poll
Michigan takes the biggest jump of all Top-25 programs in Week 4's AP Poll.
• Josh Henschke
Report Card: PFF grades, takeaways from Michigan's win over USC
PFF grades and takeaways from Michigan's 27-24 win over USC.
• Josh Henschke
BET: Michigan vs Minnesota Odds & Lines
Bettings odds and lines for Michigan's home matchup against Minnesota.
• Trevor McCue
Michigan-Minnesota set for noon kickoff on FOX
Michigan will take on Minnesota in a rivalry game at noon EST next Saturday on FOX.
• Brock Heilig
Four-star WR Nalin Scott soaks up the environment at Michigan
