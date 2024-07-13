Four-star WR Phillip Wright III commits to Michigan
There's a lot of Louisiana flavor already in Michigan's 2025 class, and another talented four-star prospect from the Boot is on board.
Four-star WR Phillip Wright III committed to Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines edged out LSU and Georgia for the speedster from Destrehan (La.) High School.
Michigan had been trending up with Wright and his family ever since officially visiting Ann Arbor last month.
"Michigan is crazy," Wright told Rivals. "They're family-oriented, and coming in I can fight for a position. Nothing is guaranteed, but I can fight for a position. The NIL is also awesome; if you come in and produce on the field, you get your name out there, and Michigan pushes to get their athletes' names out there. The football part is amazing competing for national championships every year. It's one of the best programs in the country."
Louisiana native Ron Bellamy spearheaded Wright's recruitment for the Wolverines.
Since offering this spring, Michigan has maintained a steady presence in the four-star receiver's recruitment.
"What stood out is how real they were to me and my family," he began. "We've talked many of times and felt genuine love. It's all positive emotions with our connection. We've been having a stable connection since they offered me and we've been talking and building a stronger bond ever since."
"I love their vision," Wright continued. "Their vision and my vision are alike. They want to move me in and around the offense and create mismatches to get open. Their offense is crazy and will get you ready for the league. They've talked to me many times about people who went to the league, so I'll be able to answer those questions, drawing up plays from Michigan's offense, so I can be set up to get to the next level."
Michigan's head coach took a hands-on approach with Wright on campus and had a strong impact on not only the speedy pass-catcher, but his parents as well.
"I like the person he is ... how he is as a person, being a hard-worker, he pushes everybody," Wright said. "I remember him stepping in last season and they were on a roll. His style work with the program."
"I like him a lot because of what he was saying, his energy. I like the type of coach he is. Being the first black head coach there, that's fire. That's crazy, too," Wright told Rivals after his official visit to Michigan in June. "He likes me as a person, and he likes that I'm a good kid and he wants his team surrounded by good people that are hungry, people like me so that they can keep winning and contending for championships."
Michigan checked off major boxes for Wright, including football, academics and life away from the field.
"The No.1. thing that stood out is how they put your name out there and life after football,. It's not just about football; it's about the whole process at Michigan -- setting you up with classes to make sure you're set for life," Wright explained.
"Football isn't forever, so you need to get ready for real life. In talking with my family, we liked what the school had to offer and everything it had to offer."