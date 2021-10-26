Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent No Longer In Michigan's 2022 Recruiting Class

Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent is no longer a part of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class. The four-star prospect announced his decommitment on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Trent originally committed to Michigan in the spring over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia and others. However, as the cycle went on, it became apparent that Trent had some work to do, which eventually led to a mutual parting of ways. Here is Trent's full social media post.

