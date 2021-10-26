Four-Star WR Tay'Shawn Trent No Longer In Michigan's 2022 Recruiting Class
Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent is no longer a part of Michigan's 2022 recruiting class.
The four-star prospect announced his decommitment on Tuesday afternoon via social media.
Trent originally committed to Michigan in the spring over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia and others.
However, as the cycle went on, it became apparent that Trent had some work to do, which eventually led to a mutual parting of ways.
Here is Trent's full social media post.
With Trent no longer in the class, Michigan is down to just one wide receiver this cycle in Rivals250 prospect Tyler Morris. The Wolverines will look to add at least one more prospect at the position before signing day.
Right now, the Wolverines are focused on Notre Dame commit Amorion Walker and four-star recruit Dane Key, who is set to make his decision this week.
Michigan now has 17 commits in its 2022 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Trent is ranked as the No. 34 wide receiver nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Michigan, per Rivals.com.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook