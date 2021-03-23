And then there were four. Only four teams remain in the East region of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, which is of course the area that the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team holds the No. 1 seed in. Alabama, Florida State and UCLA are the clubs still alive, with two of the three (the Seminoles for sure) standing in the Wolverines' path to a potential Final Four.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team is 6-0 in its last 6 second-round NCAA Tournament games. (USA Today Sports Images)

If U-M is able to take down Florida State this Sunday in the Sweet Sixteen, a matchup with the winner of the Alabama/UCLA game will await in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. A triumph in the ensuing two games would get Michigan to the Final Four for the second time in the last three NCAA Tournaments, where a showdown with either Creighton, Gonzaga, Oregon or USC would await. There is plenty of work to be done in the East region before discussing a potential Final Four trip though. Below is a closer look at the four teams still remaining in U-M's region, including an overview of not only Florida State (Michigan's Sweet Sixteen opponent), but Alabama and UCLA as well.

No. 1 Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Hunter Dickinson tallied a double-double against LSU last night. (AP Images)

Head coach: Juwan Howard (second season) Overall Record: 22-4 Conference Record (League Finish): 14-3 (first) Path They Took to get to the Sweet Sixteen: Defeated No. 16-seeded Texas Southern (82-66) in the first round and No. 8-seeded LSU (86-78) in the second round Leading Scorer: Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (14.2 points per game) KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency Rank: 8th KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency Rank: 9th More Quick Facts: This season is Michigan's fourth straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen … No program has won more NCAA Tournament games since 2013 than U-M … The Wolverines rank 11th nationally in three-point percentage (38.5) … Senior guards Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown each tallied season-high scoring totals last night against LSU (21 points apiece).

No. 2 Alabama