Four Wolverines finish in double-digit scoring in win over Riverhawks

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite enduring injuries to two of its starters, the Michigan women's basketball team capitalized on several opponent turnovers and efficient scoring from a few players in Tuesday's 74-53 win over UMass Lowell at the Crisler Center.

The Wolverines finish the three-game home stand with consecutive victories to open the season. Catapulted by a 25-6 run in the third quarter, UM went up by 32 points with 2:20 left to continue its hot start in non-conference play.

"We just needed to settle in and really lock in to play defense and felt like if we could do that we would be in good shape," head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "We wanted to wear them down and I think we were able to do that."

Michigan led by 13 at halftime before Naz Hillmon opened up the quarter with back-to-back layups and Maddie Nolan converting two of her six total triples which is a career-high for the junior guard. Immediately after a jumper in the paint from UMass Lowell, the Wolverines made 16 straight points on five field goals and four free throws.

As a team, the Riverhawks went 5-of-17 (29%) from the three-point line and 21-of-56 (38%) from the field. Michigan shot nearly 50 percent from distance and converted 13 of its 19 free throw attempts.

"We actually talked our defense and how we can use that to change our offensive mindset," Nolan said. "We said it all starts on the defensive end and I feel like we came out in the second half and made some key stops and that propelled us on the offensive end."

Hillmon finished with 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Wolverines. Nolan, who notched 10 points against St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday, was one-of-four Michigan players to hit double-digit scoring with 18 points respectively.

Emily Kiser completed her first double-double of her four-year career in Ann Arbor with 13 points and 11 rebounds to go along with three drawn charges. The 6-foot-3 forward came into the night fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding at 10.5 per game.

"(Emily) has an incredible IQ and really understands what we need her to do in order for us to be successful," Barnes Arico said. "I'm super proud of her. I think she's doing a really good job.

"I talk a lot to our freshmen and to our young kids about Emily's process, and early on in her career, she didn't see many minutes because she backed up (Naz) Hillmon and Hailey Brown. But she continued to work and continued to improved. Now, this year, she's having an awesome opportunity and is taking full advantage of it."

Danielle Rauch contributed 10 points off 4-of-8 shooting and Michelle Sidor, who replaced an injured Leigha Brown in the starting lineup, went on to add seven points, including a corner made three-pointer in the first quarter.

"Coach always says we have 15 so everyone has to be ready and stay ready," Sidor said. "Unfortunately, two went down so it was my opportunity. I knew I had to come out strong and execute the game plan. It meant a lot and I'm happy that we got the win."

The Riverhawks, who received half of their scoring from their bench, committed 13 of its 20 total turnovers in the first half for its second loss this season. Michigan would turn the opposing mistakes into 20 points to go along with 39 rebounds.

"Exciting game for us," Barnes Arico said. "We always talk about the process and building a championship program. We are in the process of building that championship program and was happy with some people. They did a really outstanding job."

Leigha Brown Injury Update

After tallying 18 points in the season-opener against IUPUI, Brown played just two minutes last Saturday and did not return. Her official ruling is day-to-day according to a team spokesperson.

Brown has been dealing with injuries throughout this season as she only played 10 minutes in the exhibition against Division II Grand Valley State. The news comes after Amy Dilk went down with a left knee injury that's sidelined her since the IUPUI win.

Brown, the 6-foot-1 senior guard, entered the year having earned preseason All-Big Ten honors after a 2020-21 campaign in which she averaged 18.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.

UM Falls in Latest AP Poll

After a decisive win over St. Francis Brooklyn and an overtime finish in the opener, the Wolverines drop two sports Tuesday in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Michigan started off the year No. 11 but are now the fourth highest ranked Big Ten program behind Maryland (No. 3), Indiana, (No. 4), and Iowa (No. 8). Rounding out the top-five is South Carolina with 25 received first-place votes, followed by Connecticut with five first-place votes, and 2-1 North Carolina State at No. 5.

Ohio State came in at No. 21 after back-to-back wins to start off the year while Michigan State would also earn votes.

The Wolverines won't face a top-25 opponent during the non-conference period until the Daytona Beach Invitational on Thanksgiving when they see No. 15 Oregon State.

They'll then square off with No. 10 Louisville in the annual ACC/Big Ten challenge December 2 before playing a neutral site game against No. 6 Baylor in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Connecticut on December 19.