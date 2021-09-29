FOX Analyst Joel Klatt: Michigan Must Open Up Pass Game To Beat Wisconsin

Like many, FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt has been impressed with Michigan Wolverines football's offense through four weeks. The Maize and Blue are averaging 40.3 points and 454.8 yards per game, and are doing so by sticking with the run game. Their 16.3 pass attempts per contest are the fourth-lowest in the nation, ahead of only Navy, Air Force and Army, and they're averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per tilt (290.8). "They did a great self-scout in the offseason, and they realized what they were doing well and what they weren’t doing well," Klatt told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "They threw the ball too often last year, and thought they were going to spread it out and become one of these high-flying teams that could go and score a lot of points in this spread system. [Offensive coordinator] Josh Gattis did that at Alabama, and it wasn’t paying off at Michigan, it just wasn’t in their DNA. RELATED: Michigan QBs Coach Matt Weiss On Cade McNamara: ‘We’re Thrilled With Him’ RELATED: Patience, Michigan Wolverines Football Fans: J.J. McCarthy’s Day Will Come

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Cade McNamara has thrown 124 career passes without an interception. (AP Images)

"And while he liked some of the pieces that they had, they went back to the run game, but not just the run game he brought. There was this marriage between the spread run game that Josh Gattis has and what [head coach Jim] Harbaugh was at Stanford, which was a heavy gap team — they’re going to pull linemen, and they’re going to get down hill. "Now, they’re trying to marry that up, similar to what Oklahoma has tried to do the last couple years, similar to what the Baltimore Ravens have done, by the way. Very similar to what John Harbaugh has done with [quarterback] Lamar Jackson. "And that marriage of committing to the run game, but also expanding how they’re attacking in the run game, has really benefited them." With that said, Klatt isn't quite sure that the run game will be the answer this weekend at Wisconsin, which touts the nation's No. 1 run defense by allowing just 23 yards per game on the ground.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!