TheWolverine - Frankie Collins 'Best Player on The Court' In Showdown With Emoni Bates

Frankie Collins 'Best Player on The Court' In Showdown With Emoni Bates
Michigan point guard signee Frankie Collins still has a lot to work on, his shot being the biggest thing. But there's a lot he does right, and much of it was on display in his Nevada Air Nado Club team's overtime loss to Ypsilanti (Mich.) Prep.
Yspi Prep, led by Michigan State pledge Emoni Bates, couldn't keep Collins from getting to the rim. Collins finished with 29 points, including a number of Euro-step finishes, and was "the best player on the court" according to most who watched.
Not sure who is going to win this game in OT but what I do know....Michigan bound Frankie Collins has big ❤️.— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) January 10, 2021
Best player on the court tonight. @Frankiecollins0
Collins’ high school, Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, had its season canceled by Covid, so they're playing under the Air Nado name with a national schedule. His Saturday nighrt performance was nationally televised, and he outplayed Bates (19 points, nine rebounds).
Several highlights ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook