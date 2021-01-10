TheWolverine - Frankie Collins 'Best Player on The Court' In Showdown With Emoni Bates

Michigan point guard signee Frankie Collins still has a lot to work on, his shot being the biggest thing. But there's a lot he does right, and much of it was on display in his Nevada Air Nado Club team's overtime loss to Ypsilanti (Mich.) Prep.

Yspi Prep, led by Michigan State pledge Emoni Bates, couldn't keep Collins from getting to the rim. Collins finished with 29 points, including a number of Euro-step finishes, and was "the best player on the court" according to most who watched.



