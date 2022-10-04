Expectations for any five-star that arrives in any program are typically through the roof. Whether it's media-driven, fan-created or the expectations the own player holds for himself, freshman defensive back Will Johnson certainly checks all the boxes for lofty expectations of a player of his caliber.

An in-state prospect and a Michigan legacy, Johnson was the crown jewel of the Wolverines' 2023 recruiting class. Many were expecting a player of Johnson's talents to come in and contribute right away.

He has done exactly that but, fortunately for the U-M coaching staff, they've been able to bring him along slowly as he adapts to life in the Big Ten.

"He's right there where he needs to be," co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale said on Inside Michigan Football this week. "He continues to play more each game. We started giving him 15 to 30 snaps a game with snaps with special teams and defense, he's right there. I think we can keep adding to his plate."

The more Johnson is featured, the more confident the coaching staff becomes in trusting him to see the field and perform. Thus, giving Johnson the license and ability to go out there and play his game.

As someone who has recruited talent before, Clinkscale understands what it's like to have expectations and the weight of it sit on your shoulders.

For now, he's working with Johnson on how to balance development and fan, as well as media, expectations with having that five-star label follow you throughout his stay in Ann Arbor.

It's something that Johnson is responding to well so far.

"When a guy comes in with that much expectations this day and age with media and all the social media and everything, they always feel like they've gotta live up to it each play," Clinkscale said. "I really kind of told him, listen, just play your game. Don't worry about pleasing anybody, just worry about you just getting better every day. Stacking each day on top of each day and improving. He's really hard on himself. Most good players, most great players, are.

"That balance is always been a thing that we've got to continue to work on but he's done a great job. He's mature, he picks up the defense very well. I love watching him play and I definitely want to continue playing him more, for sure."