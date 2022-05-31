Freshman Fall Factors: LB Jimmy Rolder
Michigan's early enrollees have gotten a lot of attention, and rightfully so. As we get closer and closer to fall camp, we are going to take a look at some of the incoming freshmen who may have been forgotten. Players who despite not being a part of spring camp have an opportunity to see the field as a freshman in 2022.
Jimmy Rolder was a sleeper recruit for a lot of his time as a recruit coming from Chicago. His 2020 season was shortened and played in the following spring. Rolder began to burst onto the scene early in his senior season, and big offers started pouring in. After Michigan offered in early October, Rolder received offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida, and LSU. A late push from the schools couldn't keep him from Ann Arbor and he signed on November 16.
In his senior season, Rolder led his team with 115 tackles including 13 tackles for loss with four sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Rolder also received offers to play D1 baseball, another multi-sport athlete recruit for the Wolverines. Rolder was in attendance for Michigan's 42-27 win over Ohio State and got to take in all of the festivities.
Jimmy Rolder is a strong, relentless, and physical linebacker. Something our Senior Editor Brandon Justice saw in person, days before Rolder committed to Michigan.
What Harbaugh means by "Big Ten linebackers" is that Rolder is a run stopper, at all costs. Rolder is the perfect MLB in a 2-ILB scheme. He has a nose for the football and can exploit open rush lanes and also is strong enough to shed offensive linemen trying to block at the second level.
Rolder is a strong tackler who doesn't let go of ball carriers once he gets his hands on them. While his technique is sound, he also isn't scared to lay out a receiver trying to cross the middle while he is in drop coverage. He also showed in high school he can get to the quarterback and bring him down. Michigan loves to disguise blitz packages and Rolder could be a real weapon in that scheme.
Path to the field
Michigan's linebackers will be led by Junior Colson who he himself had a breakout season as a freshman. Colson will assume the MIKE role of sorts left by Josh Ross. He is expected to play alongside Nikhai Hill-Green who was the starting WILL before Colson began to take over the role.
The depth behind those two gets interesting. Michael Barrett is a player who should not be forgotten and will have a role in this defense as a hybrid LB similar to the previous Viper role Michigan used. Kalel Mullings is the most obvious backup at the MIKE position, but he has been splitting time as the possible short-yardage RB. Jaydon Hood is another player to watch, but I believe his side lends him to be a better WILL back in the Michigan scheme.
Rolder will arrive in camp much like Colson, more physically developed than most freshman LB. It is a hard position to make an impact early in your career because you are expected to take on offensive lineman who has been in a college football program for 3 years plus. Rolder's physicality puts him in a position to find a role in Michigan's rotation early. The depth and skillset in the room also show a way for him to earn playing time. If Mullings continues to perform well running the ball and Rolder can impress in fall camp, that could make Michigan coaches confident in moving Mullings and allowing Rolder into the two-deep earlier than most.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram