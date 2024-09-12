Michigan basketball is just over a month away from its exhibition contest against Oakland at Little Caesar's Arena. It will be the first look fans get at Dusty May and 11 newcomers in the Maize and Blue as they take on an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 qualifier from a year ago.

The in-state competition will be a charity game that will benefit Forgotten Harvest, a non-profit organization that works to end hunger.

Among the newcomers is freshman L.J. Cason. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard was previously committed to Dusty May at Florida Atlantic, but when May took the job at Michigan, Cason quickly followed.

"It was really a no-brainer," Cason said on Tuesday's episode of the 'Defend the Block' podcast. "Like, I talked with my family, my high school coach; it was like, 'If he [May] wants you, you're going.' That's what I felt. I was going right away. As soon as he got the job, I was like, 'I'm going to Michigan.'"

Cason says that May believes in him as a basketball player, and it's his opinion that belief is the most important thing in recruiting.

"So that, and then him bringing me over, giving me the opportunity. A coach that believes in you. I feel like that's the biggest thing in recruitment. That's the biggest thing. Besides like anything else, a coach that believes in you, that's the biggest thing."

May is best known for his run to the Final Four in 2023, and that is when Cason says May intrigued him as a basketball coach.

"I watched him through the tournament, so that's like, a big eye catcher. So I saw that, and then he started recruiting me, and I took a visit and watched their practice and just watched them throughout the year. And like, they just play so hard. So that caught my attention. ... I knew that if I was in that environment, I would be great."

Now in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a place he never could have imagined living even six months ago, Cason will soon begin his freshman season with the Wolverines. Although being largely classified as a mid-major player, Cason has reportedly turned heads in practice and projects to be a potential impact freshman in the 2024-25 season.

He outlined his strengths and weaknesses as a player heading into his first season in the Maize and Blue.

"I feel like my physicality — I feel like that's going to be a big part of my game — just being physical, but also shooting. I feel like I'm shooting the ball very, very well right now."

"I feel like right now on the court, right now to help this team, I feel like communication. I feel like that's like different from a freshman and high schooler. So knowing that and Dusty being on me and all the coaches that have been on me, communication is definitely going to be a big part."