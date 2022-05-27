Freshman pitcher Annabelle Widra to enter transfer portal

Shortly after Alex Storako and Hannah Carson announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal, freshman pitcher and utility player Annabelle Widra followed suit, according to College Softball Updates on Twitter.

Widra was an excellent player, both in the pitcher's circle and at the plate for the Wolverines in 2022. She made 17 appearances at pitcher, recording a 2-0 record with a 1.73 ERA. She gave up 22 hits and tallied 31 strikeouts.

At the plate, the freshman was also effective. She finished the season with a .255 batting average, along with 27 hits and a .370 OBP.

Widra was in line to be one of the premier pitchers in Michigan's starting rotation next season, but instead she will look to continue her academic and athletic career elsewhere.