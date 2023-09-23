Coming into the season, it was well-known that Michigan would have two veteran wide receivers who would play big roles in the Wolverines' passing attack and be go-to guys for quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson.

The burning question regarding the Michigan wide receiver room was if anyone would eventually emerge as a clear No. 3 receiver—especially with Darrius Clemons banged up during the early part of the year.

While the Wolverines may not have found a clear answer to that question yet, the coaching staff has used some true freshmen wide receivers by committee in Fredrick Moore, Semaj Morgan and Karmello English, while sophomore Tyler Morris has also stepped up and made some plays in the early part of the season.

In Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers, it was Morgan who showed out in a 31-7 win, catching two passes for 26 yards, which included an 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter on a pass he had to fight the Rutgers defensive back to gain position on the ball to make a contested catch.

For Morgan, though, making that type of play in a big stage of the game (the touchdown put the Wolverines up just one score late in the first half), didn't come as a surprise to him or offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, as Morgan said he trusts the work he puts in during practice to try to help his team come gameday.

"Coach Moore told me that he wasn't surprised and I said 'me neither.' I just want to thank God for that and hopefully I can continue to contribute to my team," Morgan said.

As far as that play is concerned, Morgan said it's one the offense had been working on all week in practice as he credited McCarthy and the coaching staff for having faith in him to make the play.

"J.J. had faith in me and my coaches had faith in me to catch the ball," said Morgan. "I just ran the route and did what they asked of me to do."

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Morgan has been ascending as a player since arriving on campus as an early enrollee last spring and is certain he will continue to make big plays in the future in a Michigan uniform.

"I told Semaj and his family afterwards that it's one of those things you'll never forget," said Harbaugh. "There'll be more to come from Semaj Morgan. He's been really ascending since he got here and especially the last three or four weeks—maybe even five or six. He's making plays, he's serious about being good at football, dead serious about winning and helping the football team. Semaj has put in a lot of hard work as all of the guys have. It was great to see him make that play."

Morgan said he has had the mindset of being a team player and knowing he was going to have to prove himself coming out of high school knowing the competition at the college level is another step up.

With that mindset, it has allowed Morgan to take an approach of how he can help his team win while being thankful for coaches who put him in positions to be able to contribute.

"Just being an all-around team player," Morgan said of what he has improved upon since coming into college. "In high school, I was always that guy and always the center of attention. But since I got to college, I just had to work my way up. And I understand that, and I appreciate my coaches putting me in a position so I can prove myself, because I feel like I can always rise to the occasion."