Freshmen defensive backs catching Jim Harbaugh's eye early in camp

Michigan's impressive 2022 recruiting class was highlighted by its strong finish near National Signing Day and a handful of players that could make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor on day one.

It appears that those impacts are already being felt according to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Appearing on the latest episode of Inside the Trenches this week, Harbaugh was asked about the defensive back group as a whole and, in typical Harbaugh fashion, he broke down the entire without leaving anyone out.

What he said about the young defensive backs, however, seems important as the defense has some holes to fill this season.

"The young DBs are as good as advertised and then some I would say," Harbaugh said. "Will Johnson is definitely as good as advertised. He’s an amazing player, a great cover corner, a big corner. He’s doing a phenomenal job. Myles Pollard also doing really well. Zeke Berry wasn’t talked a lot about during the recruiting process, but that’s a real football player as well. Maybe he’s the next Rod Moore type of player.

"Keon Sabb is really excelling. Both he and Will, the amount of strength & endurance they put on in one offseason has really showed. All of those players I mentioned right there are going to play. Kody Jones is one of the top performers, also a midyear player from that freshmen class."

Going off the similar theme that Harbaugh shared during Big Ten Media Days, he continues to believe that the defense can be better than last year's defense. A loft goal to achieve but Harbaugh isn't backing down.

"When you lose players like Ojabo, Hutchinson, Dax Hill, Josh Ross, that’s going to be the first question: how do you replace those guys?" Harbaugh said. "I think there’s potential and you’ve seen it develop before your own eyes, our defense can be better. A no-star defense, I’ve been a part of many of ‘em that were the great defenses. It creates more competition within the position. More guys are hungry."

